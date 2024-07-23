StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of FORD opened at $3.90 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
