StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 15.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

NYSE CANF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

