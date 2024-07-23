StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SANM opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

