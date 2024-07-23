StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of OGS opened at $68.66 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

