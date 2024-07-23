StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Down 9.8 %
NYSE:PW opened at $1.10 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Power REIT Company Profile
