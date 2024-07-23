StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE:PW opened at $1.10 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.