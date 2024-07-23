StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

