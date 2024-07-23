StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Company Profile
