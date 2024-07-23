Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stewart Information Services traded as high as $73.51 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 30824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

