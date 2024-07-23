Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $94.51 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,315.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00579868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00107710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00036748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00239163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00068107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,149,151 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.