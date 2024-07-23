StakeWise Staked ETH Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 0% against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $127.63 million and $647,336.79 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,543.62 or 0.05345691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,015 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,015.5457855. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,518.78465188 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $584,370.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

