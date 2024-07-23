Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $35.05 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.