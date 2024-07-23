SouthState (SSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $92.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

