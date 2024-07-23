SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 6,263,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,484,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile



SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

