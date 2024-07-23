SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

