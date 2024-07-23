Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.