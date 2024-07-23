Seele-N Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,040.51 or 1.00016999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041206 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

