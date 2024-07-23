SALT Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $670.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,277.31 or 0.99981826 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00076202 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0220876 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $212.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.