Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.87

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.87 and last traded at $172.71, with a volume of 535051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

