Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 182.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

