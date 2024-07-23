Rockport Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 1,112,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,432. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

