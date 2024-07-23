Rockport Wealth LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 6,942,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696,376. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

