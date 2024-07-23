Rockport Wealth LLC Invests $282,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,472,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

