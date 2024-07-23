RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.56. 46,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Maren Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after acquiring an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $52,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RLI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 231,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

