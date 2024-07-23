Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

