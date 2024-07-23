Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. The company had a trading volume of 222,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,897. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

