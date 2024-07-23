Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,781. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.