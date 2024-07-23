Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SM Energy (SM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SM Energy (NYSE: SM):

7/22/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – SM Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – SM Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – SM Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 662,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,085. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

