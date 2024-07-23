Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/22/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.