Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

