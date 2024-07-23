Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $110.69 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,693.42 or 1.00172673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075966 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11007273 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $12,024,594.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

