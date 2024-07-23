RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $225.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

