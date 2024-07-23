Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stryker (SYK)

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2024 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $369.00 to $372.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2024 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2024 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.77. 336,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

