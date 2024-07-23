Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of O traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,089. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.