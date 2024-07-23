Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and $6.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

