Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

PB opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.