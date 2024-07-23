Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

PLD traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.66. 6,259,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,291. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.