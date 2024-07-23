PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,710.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,464. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PriceSmart by 938.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PriceSmart by 2,132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

