PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

