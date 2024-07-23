Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.06-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $86.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

