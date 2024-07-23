Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

