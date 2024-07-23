PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.10 and last traded at $133.08. 878,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,536,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.50. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

