PAX Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day moving average is $274.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.57.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

