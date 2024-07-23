Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 2,985 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 355.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

