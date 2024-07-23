Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Sempra were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 101,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,866. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

