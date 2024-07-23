Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 7,891 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 75,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,958. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.