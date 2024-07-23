Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 75,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 311,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

