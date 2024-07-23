OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.00

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 496.40 ($6.42), with a volume of 257742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.40 ($6.36).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.76) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSB
OSB Group Stock Performance
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.