OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.00

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 496.40 ($6.42), with a volume of 257742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.40 ($6.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.76) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 754.46 and a beta of 1.38.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

