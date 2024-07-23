Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.25

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 47280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

