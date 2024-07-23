Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.95 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth about $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,891,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 856,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,364. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.