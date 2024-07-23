Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock remained flat at $128.34 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

