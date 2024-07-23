Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 29,793 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,568,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

